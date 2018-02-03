Cold Saturday, Mostly Rain for Sunday

Highs on Saturday may never make it to freezing. After wind chills well below zero Saturday morning, at least wind chills should be able to sneak into the teens by Saturday afternoon. We’ll take what we can get!

On Sunday, some scattered rain and snow showers are possible late Sunday morning into the early afternoon.

However, no accumulation is expected and it’s possible that precipitation never makes it to our area while the atmosphere is still cold enough to support snow. By the late afternoon and evening, anything that falls should be in the form of rain.

Winds will also be picking up from the south with gusts of 30 mph, potentially even a little stronger along the south coast. Some of the rain may fall heavy at times Sunday night, so keep that in mind if you are driving home from a party after the Big Game!

The rain should be gone by Monday morning; good news for all of those tired Monday morning commuters after the Big Game!

What Could Change

It’s possible that that rain snow line could move a little further south giving us a little bit more in the way of snow, but it’s also possible that it shifts more to the northwest which would mean that we never even see a flake of snow. It heavily depends on 2 centers of low pressure; one will pass to our northwest and the other will pass to our south.

Changes to the tracks of these features could cause adjustments to our forecast. However, at this point, it appears any significant accumulating snow stays well to our north and west. -Pete Mangione