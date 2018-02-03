Rain For Sunday, Some Heavy

The first half of Sunday will be fairly quiet, but expect changes for the afternoon and especially the evening. Driving to and from Super Bowl parties, you’ll be using the windshield wipers as rain will be falling, possibly heavy at times.

Sunday will start dry with lots of clouds, but showers will be approaching.

By noon or early afternoon scattered rain showers will be working into the area.

Originally, we were thinking the precipitation would start as a little snow, but the timing of the onset of the precip looks to be too late for snow. The air should have warmed enough that a cold rain will be falling on Sunday instead of snow.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 40s. One thing we’ll have to monitor is the possibility of some icing on some cold roads, especially in northern Rhode Island.

The rain will become widespread through the afternoon and into the evening. In fact, the rain may start falling heavily at times early Sunday evening, just as you are headed to those football watch parties.

During the game, the rain will continue falling heavily at times. Visibility could drop on area roads through the evening, including near the end of the game, or just after it ends around 10PM.

By midnight, the rain should be winding down in Rhode Island and the skies should partially clear overnight.

The air overhead on Sunday will be pretty ‘juicy’, so rainfall amounts could be 1 to 1.5″ in our area. Some localized street and poor drainage flooding is possible.

Please drive carefully on Sunday and Sunday evening!

Go Pats!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo