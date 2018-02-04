Rain Later Today and Tonight, Dry Monday, Still Watching Wednesday

There is some good news if you still need to do some food shopping before the Big Game…..most of the rain holds off until late afternoon and evening. There may be one or two sprinkles/flurries late morning into early afternoon, but most of the showers should not start to pop up until mid-afternoon (2-3PM) or afterwards.

So there will be a window of time when we have a decent day with no rain falling and temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will start to increase of of the south at 10-15 mph; gusts of 25-30mph are possible late afternoon through tonight.

The heaviest of the rain will be from about 6PM to 2AM; so you will likely need the wipers driving to and from your football party. There may be some localized street flooding so be careful on the drive home.

By around 2 or 3AM, the rain should move out leaving mostly sunny skies for the drive to work on Monday morning. This is good news because there will probably be lot of tired people!

Mid-Week Rain-Snow

We are also keeping our eye on a mid-week system which looks like it will bring a rain/snow mix on Wednesday into Thursday. While it looks more rainy than snowy, some recent information does suggest that some snow accumulations are possible, so we will keep you updated. -Pete Mangione