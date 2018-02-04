Rain Ends Overnight, Dry But Blustery Monday

Some periods of heavy rain are expected this evening, and some rain could bring some gusty winds….gusts to 35mph are possible. Visibility could drop on area roads with the periods of moderate to heavy rain so please drive extra carefully.

Generally, around 1″ of rain is expected, but some isolated higher amounts are possible. Some street flooding is possible.

Most of the rain should be gone by 2AM and skies should begin to clear.

By dawn, we’ll have sunshine and the temperatures should be above freezing, so we are not expecting icing Monday morning, but that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on.

For the morning commute, some lingering puddles are likely on area roads and some roads could be wet.

Cold northwesterly winds will keep the temperatures steady through Monday, and the temps may actually dip a little bit as we go through the day. Winds will blow between 10 and 20mph, bringing wind chills down into the teens at times.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo