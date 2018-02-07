Evening Commute: Freezing Rain Risk Northwestern RI

The storm is moving in as scheduled, with snow overspreading southeastern New England through noon. For areas from Providence south, snow will make a fairly quick changeover to rain in the mid to late afternoon. Any small accumulation will get washed away.

The area that we’re more concerned about is northwest of Providence, including Foster, Glocester, Burrillville, Woonsocket and possibly into western Kent County, including West Greenwich. Those communities will take a lot longer to see surface temperatures climb above freezing. In addition to see a few hours of snow this afternoon, a period of freezing rain is also possible into the early evening commute.

The northwest corner of RI is under a “Winter Weather Advisory” until 6pm. Due to the combination of snow and freezing rain today. Untreated surfaces could be quite icy during this time.

As the evening wears on, the temperatures will continue to climb… even after sunset. We’re looking for high temperatures to reach into the 40s, and possibly 50s this evening, with “plain rain” continuing until around 11pm.

Once the storm departs, colder air will return, and a rapid drop in temperatures is anticipated. Any damp surfaces will have the potential to freeze, leading to patchy black ice for tomorrow morning’s commute.