FLOOD WATCH: Saturday Night And Sunday Soaker

UPDATE: A Flood Watch has been issued for our area from 10PM tonight until 10PM Sunday Heavy rainfall could lead to street and river flooding

While it’s not perfect, Saturday is still looking like the better of the 2 weekend days. Today is a day when things could change quickly; you could get stuck in a line of showers or drizzle and then all of a sudden the rain clears out and you have temperatures around 50 (with some breaks in the clouds at times). As quickly as it moves out, the showers or drizzle could fill back in. This is a situation where we are in between fronts. This means no heavy downpours are expected but it also means little disturbances in the atmosphere could trigger periodic shower and drizzle…these “smaller” disturbances are often a lot harder to predict than the bigger storms.

Tonight, the front stalled to our north and west gets close enough to bring in heavier and steadier rain.

Showers and downpours likely continue overnight into a Sunday.

While there may be some lulls be Sunday evening, more showers and downpours are possible Sunday overnight into early Monday morning. That’s because the front does not clear out until later on Monday.

HOW MUCH RAIN?

Overall we are expecting about 1-2″ of rain Saturday night into late Sunday night. Some higher amounts are possible, especially along the south coast.

Smaller streams and rivers will have to be watched, as well as flood prone streets and intersections.

Stay tuned to TJ tonight and my forecast on Sunday morning, During Eyewitness News on Sunday morning, this is when the rain could be coming down the hardest, so I will be tracking it on Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 RADAR. -Pete Mangoine