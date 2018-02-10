Flood Watch Through Sunday Evening

Quite a bit of rain is expected over the next 24 hours. Generally, 1 to 2″ of rain is possible through Sunday, but some localized amounts could total 2 to 3.5″.

The highest totals will likely be near the south coast; however, flooding is possible anywhere in Southeast New England Saturday night through Sunday evening. We are monitoring local rivers including the Pawtuxet, Wood and Pawcatuck rivers as well as smaller rivers and streams.

A pipeline of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into New England will be interacting with a frontal system pushing through the eastern half of the country. We’re on the mild side of the system, so we’re expecting all rain.

Rain will be steady through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Heavy rain is likely at times through early Sunday morning. During this time, street and poor drainage flooding is possible. Please drive with extra care. Keep the speed down.

Rain will continue Sunday morning, falling heavily at times. The cold front will be pushing through Southern New England Sunday morning, and this is when some of the heaviest rain could arrive.

You’ll need the umbrella through Sunday morning into the afternoon as the rain will continue to fall. Although, the widespread, heavy rain may be coming to an end early Sunday afternoon. Still, big puddles and street and poor drainage flooding is quite possible into Sunday afternoon.

Through Sunday rivers and streams will continue to rise and some minor flooding of the bigger rivers (Pawtuxet, Pawcatuck and Wood River) is possible by Sunday evening and Sunday night as the rain continues to collect in the river basins.

By Sunday evening, the heaviest of the rain should be winding down, but you’ll likely still need the windshield wipers if you’re driving anywhere in Rhode Island, Connecticut or Massachusetts.

The rain should come to an end well-before dawn on Monday.

Remember, drive carefully and NEVER CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo