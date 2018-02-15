Some Accumulating Snow Likely This Weekend

A fast moving storm will give us a good chance of some accumulating snow this weekend. The amounts will depend on the track that this storm system takes, and there is still a little too much uncertainty for us to make our accumulation map just yet. Some of the computer models suggest up to 6 inches of snow, while others come out to a bit less than that. There is still a scenario in play in which we get very little snow because the storm stays a little too far offshore. In addition, rain could mix in at the south coast cutting down on snowfall accumulations,

One aspect of this storm that might prevent it from being a huge snow maker is its speed; it is a fast mover so the window of time to put down a lot of snow won’t be very long. According to the current data,, snow will likely start late Saturday night, continue overnight, and be done Sunday morning. Most of the snow could be finished around sunrise.

Why Amounts Are So Uncertain

Part of the energy responsible for the snow this weekend is sitting our near Alaska as of Thursday afternoon. There is not a lot of instrumentation to observe this feature, and it still has a long way to travel. This graphic below shows a computer simulation for this feature many miles high in the atmosphere.

A lot can change over this journey, and we will eventually be posting snowfall maps in the next day or 2. -Pete Mangione