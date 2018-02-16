Winter Storm Watch issued with snow expected Saturday night

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the quick-moving storm system that will bring accumulating snow to southern New England on Saturday night.

TIMING:

After a rainy and mild Friday, cold air will drain in this evening and tonight, setting the stage for a winter feel on Saturday. We’ll have to watch for a few icy patches early Saturday morning, but in general it will be a quiet “day”. If you have shopping plans or activities lined up for Saturday afternoon, we do NOT expect any weather impacts. Sun will give way to increasing clouds but it will stay dry through dinnertime.

An off-shore storm will pass about 100 miles offshore Saturday night bringing snow into the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Snow will fall heavy at times Saturday night, with snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour possible at times. The snow will have a wet consistency, especially at the coast, with temperatures hovering in the lower 30’s. Snow will taper off from west to east early Sunday morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

AMOUNTS:

We’re looking at a band of 3-6″ of snow. The exact track of the storm will determine exactly who sees the highest amounts, but as of this morning, computer models are still honing in on southern New England as the location of the higher amounts.

I am forecasting a bit less on the Cape where some rain and sleet may mix in. We could also see those lower amounts near the shore if the storm tracks a bit closer to the coast.

If you’re traveling north this weekend, not much of the snow will make it to Ski Country. However, it will be cold enough on Friday and Saturday nights for ski resorts to make snow.

IMPACTS:

For a moderate snow event, impacts will be pretty minimal. Here’s why:

It’s a weekend, The snow falls overnight, Temperatures will quickly climb above freezing on Sunday allowing for rapid melting.

That said, travel late Saturday night through early Sunday morning will be difficult with reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

WHAT COULD CHANGE:

If the storm track wobbles–either further off-shore, or closer to the coast, the accumulations could change.

Scenario 1: A storm track further off-shore = Lower snowfall totals for all of New England. Amounts of 1-3″ would be possible in RI and SE Mass., with little to no accumulating snow north of the Mass Pike.

Scenario 2: A storm track closer to the coast = Lower snowfall totals for RI and SE MA due to a change or mix with sleet and rain. The highest totals will shift further inland to central and western Mass. and parts of New Hampshire and Vermont.