Heavy Snow, Poor Driving Conditions Into Early Sunday

Heavy, wet snow will fall this evening into Sunday morning. The timing of the storm isn’t too bad as it’s not during a commute, but travel conditions will still be poor overnight.

An area of low pressure will pass to our south through the night with snow overspreading the area through 9PM. As the storm gets closer, we’ll see a mix near the south coast.

The snow will become heavy at times between 9PM and 2AM.

While this will be a quick-hitting storm, it will be quite potent. The air inside the storm will be rising quickly, and this could lead to some thunder snow…especially around midnight. Notice how the rain/snow line inches northward through the evening. The south coast could see a little less accumulation. However this is an area where we will have to watch things closely. The snow could be falling so heavily, that the storm makes the atmosphere cold enough for only snow to fall. It’s possible, the south coast gets more snow than we are expecting.

The heaviest of the snow should be gone by 2AM, but it’ll still be snowing in the area through 5AM, but ending from west to east through 7AM.

To recap the timing….the snow becomes widespread this evening, heaviest between 9PM and 2AM, ending by dawn.

Again, the timing of the snow could be a lot worse; nonetheless, travel will become difficult tonight into Sunday morning. Initially, the snow may not stick on roads in the Providence metro area. It’s been mild the past two days, and we had sun and temps in the upper 30s today. However, once the snow comes down heavily, it will start to stick. Expect the snow to stick to the roads in northern Rhode Island at the onset of the snow.

I upped the snow totals, just a smidge, to 3-7″ by dawn. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour could be realized, at times, between 9PM and 2AM. There are some signals that we could see 8″ or more of snow in spots by Sunday morning.

Travel could still be difficult Sunday morning. Be sure to check our Pinpoint Closing Network for updates on church services! Drive carefully.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo