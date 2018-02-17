Winter Storm Warning For Tonight into Early Sunday Morning

Hello, Pete Mangione here with an update: A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 7PM tonight (Saturday night) into 7AM Sunday morning.

Impacts

The primary impacts from this storm will be snow-covered and slick roads late tonight into Sunday morning. If you put off your Valentine’s Day dinner plans until tonight, some light snow will likely start to fall from 7-9PM. It doesn’t mean you need to cancel your plans, but drive with caution as roads may start to become slick.

The heavier and steadier snow likely holds off until after 9 or 10PM; it will continue overnight into early Sunday morning. While the timing is good in that it’s a weekend night, it won’t be a great time to be on the roads for anyone that does have to travel overnight. If you don’t have to be on the roads, better to let the snow plows have the roads to themselves!

Winds will be from the south tonight at around 5-15 mph, but some gust of 25-35 mph are possible overnight into Sunday morning. In fact, the stronger gusts may not happen until after the snow ends later on Sunday morning. Overall, we are not expecting wind to play a major factor in this storm, but there is a slight chance of some power outages. This is because along the south coast, some of the snow could be quite heavy and wet which could cling to branches and power lines.

Here is a timeline from Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca:

WEEKEND TIMELINE

SNOW AMOUNTS EXPECTED BY 6AM Sunday. We are expecting a bit less on Cape Cod because snow may mix with rain at times.



SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Fading sun through increasing clouds

SATURDAY 6PM Cloudy dry and chilly



SATURDAY 8pm Snow arrives from west to east. All areas will have snow by 9PM







SATURDAY 11PM Snow becomes heavier…untreated roads after 11pm will become slippery

Snow will end by daybreak Sunday with increasing sunshine. Roads will be slippery early Sunday morning. Please check back for updates.

Pete Mangione and Tony Petrarca