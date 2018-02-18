Sun, Early Wind, and Melting For Sunday, Very Mild This Week

We are going to make a very rapid transition from winter to spring-like conditions! Before some of the snow melted or was washed away, here are some snowfall numbers from the overnight storm:

There were some scattered reports of downed branches and power-outages overnight into early this morning; this is likely because the snow that fell was heavy, wet snow. A few additional outages are possible early Sunday with some gusts between 25-35 mph possible. Winds will become calmer and temperatures should be able to make it into the mid 40s this afternoon….a lot of melting!

There may be some patchy black ice tonight as any puddles on the roads this afternoon will freeze…low temperatures should drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

MILD MONDAY, EVEN MILDER TUESDAY, BUT SOME SHOWERS TOO

For those that day off for President’s Day, you likely won’t be dealing with a washout, but some showers will likely approach during the afternoon and evening.

The showers will continue off and on through Tuesday morning. High temperatures should reach around 50 on Monday, 60 on Tuesday, and possibly into the mid 60s on Wednesday! Of course, how warm we actually get will be determined by cloud cover. We certainly have an air-mass that will be warm enough to get us into the mid 60s, but clouds could put the breaks on some of the temperatures. Stay tuned! -Pete Mangione