Dense Fog Advisory Into Wednesday Morning

Mild and relatively humid air will continue to ride into Southern New England on light southwesterly winds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will result in areas of dense fog, especially near the south coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Washington and Newport Counties in Rhode Island and for south coastal communities in Massachusetts. Block Island, Cape Cod and the Islands are included in the advisory.

Visibility will be reduced to below 1/4 mile for long periods of time overnight in the advisory area. Please drive slowly and carefully with your headlights on and high beams off. The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM Wednesday.

Once the fog dissipates (mainly inland) late Wednesday morning, temperatures could jump into the mid 60s. The record high for February 21st is 63°. We could definitely see at least record-tying temperatures on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo