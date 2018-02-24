Rain, Wintry Mix Returns Late Tonight

What happened to the beautiful day? We were in the 50s this afternoon with sunshine, then came the clouds and rain. This batch of rain will come to a temporary end this evening, then return late in the night…possibly mixed with snow and sleet. Here’s how it’ll all play out….

The rain should shut off this evening and we’ll likely have dry skies around midnight. Temperatures will drop from the 40s into the 30s, but shouldn’t fall to the freezing mark. We’re not concerned about icing in Rhode Island or Bristol County, MA.

A second batch of precipitation will arrive, as the main part of this storm system approaches. With this second batch, there may be enough cold air above our heads so that we see some snow or sleet. That second batch arrives after 4AM. Below is a snapshot of Sunday morning at 7AM.

Notice the wintry weather is only for areas north of a Providence-Taunton line. This snow and sleet, won’t last long however…maybe just a few hours. As far as accumulations go, there could be a slushy coating on some grassy surfaces, but that’s about it. The roads should remain just wet. Expect all rain everywhere by noon.

So here’s a timeline of the morning..with a wintry mix inland, quickly turning to all rain.

This precipitation is associated with a frontal system pushing through the eastern half of the country. A warm front will drive warm air over the relatively cool air at the surface. That lift will help create the rain, which will continue through the afternoon.

The rain tapers off to showers and ends early in the evening, mostly done by 6PM. In general, expect 0.50 to 0.75″ of rain across Southern New England.

So, overall, Sunday will be a wet day…at least during the daylight hours. Most of the evening will be dry. While a good portion of this weekend will be on the soggy side, we do have a nice stretch of weather ahead for the first half of the upcoming week.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo