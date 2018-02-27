Watching a Late Week Storm, Until Then…Beautiful

While we’re enjoying this beautiful weather here in the Northeast again today, we continue to monitor a storm for late week.

Concentrating on the nice weather first, take a look at this fantastic satellite photo from the Terra Satellite. It captures the snowy mountains in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and into the northern Berkshires of Massachusetts. That snowy circle in northern New York is Adirondack Park.



High pressure is controlling our weather, keeping our skies clear, and that will continue into the day on Wednesday.



You will notice some extra clouds arriving through the day on Wednesday, and we’re anticipating a mostly cloudy day on Thursday in advance of our late week storm.

Regarding that storm, it still looks like a very large and slow-moving system which will have multi-faceted impacts on Southern New England.

We use computer models as tools when making forecasts, and right now, those tools are indicating a number of scenarios for late week. The GFS model below shows a powerful storm right over Rhode Island Friday morning.

Now look at the latest European computer model with the main low to the system far to our southeast.

The RPM computer model follows the European model with a far offshore storm center…

…and then there’s the NAM model which has the low in almost a prime spot for a big snow storm (if we had enough cold air around).

So clearly, while the computer models all have a large and complex storm showing up on the weather map, they all disagree on the position of the storm, which would affect the impacts on Southern New England.

Still, we can use clues from the various models to look at potential impacts. Here’s what we’re looking at now.

Prolonged period of easterly winds

Strong wind gusts

Rain, possibly heavy

Some snow possible in the higher elevations

Large ocean waves

Coastal flooding

Beach erosion

The coastal flooding and beach erosion would likely occur around the high tide times on Friday. Tides will be astronomically high this week with the full moon. Where that flooding could occur will be determined by the wind direction, but any location from Warwick to Narragansett to Westerly to Block Island and all of eastern Massachusetts will have to watch the coastal flood threat closely.

Over the next 24 hours, we expect the information to become more clear, but for now, expect the impacts mentioned above.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo