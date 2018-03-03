Flood Warnings for Four Rivers

In addition to strong winds and coastal flooding, the March Nor’easter dumped two to four inches of rain on Southeast New England. All that water has to go somewhere, and a lot of it went into the rivers. Some of the bigger rivers saw sharp rises this weekend, leading to minor to moderate flooding. The Pawtuxet, Pawcatuck, Wood and Taunton Rivers all were put under River Flood Warnings as a result.

The Pawtuxet River was in a minor flood Saturday evening and could come close to the moderate flood stage early Sunday; although observations from the river continue to show the water not rising as much as expected. Still, areas through Cranston and Warwick are seeing some flooding, mainly to low-lying areas. The 10.44feet river height is the highest the Pawtuxet has been since June of 2013. The Pawtuxet is expected to slowly recede through Monday.

It looks like the Taunton River is just about to crest and will slowly recede through Sunday, likely below flood stage by Tuesday night.

The Wood River is already receding after cresting Saturday morning. It will likely be below flood stage Sunday morning.

And the Pawcatuck River has crested and will slowly recede through the day on Sunday, falling below flood stage on Monday.

Looking ahead, we may have another storm on Wednesday, but it does not look like it will dump a tremendous amount of snow or rain on us. Yes, the rivers will respond to the water, but additional flooding is not expected at this time.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo