Storm Eases It’s Grip Today, Late Sunday Snow Possible

It will still be windy today, not not nearly as windy as Friday. Here again are some of those impressive gusts from Friday!

A Wind Advisory is in effect for part of our area, including the southeast coast of Rhode Island.

Overall, it will be a windy day everywhere, but especially in those shaded areas above…gusts 45-50 mph are still possible along the south coast, especially during the morning. For inland spots like Providence, winds will gradually subside throughout the day but never completely turn off. There will be a few rain/snow showers possible, especially from Providence and points east.

Hopefully, some areas will have the winds reduced enough so that crews can restore power for those that still don’t have it. As of this morning, we still have over 100 thousand without power in Rhode Island. Although we are not expecting widespread additional wind damage, some weakened trees or branches could still be at risk.

LATE SUNDAY SNOW?

Some light snow is possible late Sunday into Monday morning. At this point, it looks like little to no accumulation but this is a situation that we will be watching carefully. It’s possible that an inch or 2 falls out towards Cape Cod and even a little closer to our viewing area.

Stay tuned and we will keep you updated this weekend! -Pete Mangione.