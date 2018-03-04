Snow Possible Tonight and Tracking Another Storm Mid-Week

It’s been baby steps getting rid of the effects from the Friday nor’easter…each day gets little less windy but it’s hard to completely turn off the wind. Gusts of around 30 mph are likely for the first part of Sunday, and then tapering off a bit into the afternoon. National Grid is working to restore power to those still affected. As of 2:30 p.m.., there are just under 30,000 Rhode Island customers and close to 90,000 in Massachusetts customers without power.

But again, we don’t completely get rid of the gusts today, especially at the coast. River flood warnings for the Pawtuxet, Pawcatuck, Wood, and Taunton Rivers continue, although it does appear that rivers are near their crests and will start to recede today and tonight.

A coastal flood advisory continues for the first part of Sunday, water was already spilling over the sea wall in Narragansett this morning as high tide approached. Police had to block off part of the area near the intersection of Beach St. and Ocean Road because water was going onto the road.

We also had some coastal flooding last night during high tide, TJ Del Santo recaps the situation in this blog!

Some rain showers are possible later this afternoon. Some of those rain showers will likely mix with snow showers tonight into early Monday morning.

Overall, an inch or two of accumulation is possible in eastern Massachusetts (east of New Bedford into Plymouth County and Cape Cod). A coasting to an inch is possible for most of our viewing area.

The snow bands should be mostly done for the Monday morning commute, but there could be a few lingering slick spots

Mid Week Storm

Unfortunately, data suggests increasing confidence in another coastal storm Wednesday into Thursday. Rain, wind, waves, and coastal issues are likely; there remains uncertainty on how much snow we will get. Sound familiar? It doesn’t look like the winds would be quite as strong as the Friday nor’easter, but we need to watch this situation closely. If we end up with significant snow, that could be bad news for more power outages.

For timing, rain/snow and wind would start to get going during the day on Wednesday, with the worst of the storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned as we fine tune the timing, and if necessary, get out our snow accumulation maps.

-Pete Mangione