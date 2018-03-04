Snow into This Morning

While we’re not expecting a blockbuster of a storm Sunday night and Monday morning, there will be enough snow to create slick roads.

That large ocean storm, which was our Friday nor’easter, remains many hundreds of miles to our southeast, but the circulation around the storm coupled with a strong upper-level disturbance are working together to create some precipitation here in Southern New England.

Energy diving down from Canada will move to our south Sunday night, helping to enhance the precipitation in our area. This energy will also usher in some cooler air which will get the atmosphere ready for another storm mid-week.

Snow and rain showers will continue this evening, and may actually stop for awhile before a more widespread snow begins to take shape.

Initially, the snow likely won’t stick to area roadways, but we’ll be cooling through the night and eventually slick roads could develop. Snow will become more widespread after midnight, and may briefly come down a little heavy.

Snow continues through 5AM, so early risers may have to contend with poor visibility on area roads (and slick roads).

Snow continues until about 8AM, but the morning commute could be slow-going by that time due to the earlier falling snow and potentially slick roads. Allow yourself some extra time Monday morning.

Generally, an inch or so is expected in Rhode Island with a bit more over Southeast Massachusetts. Because this is a fairly potent batch of energy dropping down out of Canada, there is the potential for a little more snow. The most likely areas to find accumulating snow are away from the coast.

Skies will slowly clear Monday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo