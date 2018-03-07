Heavy Snow, Outages Expected

Power up your cell phones and other electronics! The power outage potential is increasing.

Based on new information coming into the Forecast Center this afternoon, we have increased the snowfall amounts for northwest RI, especially areas north and west of Route 295. Six to ten inches of snow are expected from Cumberland to Woonsocket to Burrillville to Foster. The Providence metro area will likely get 4-6″ of snow from this storm, with a sharp difference toward the coast.

Snow amounts greater than 4″ could weigh down tree branches and power lines. With the trees already in tough shape, more trees, branches and wires will likely come down…especially in the Providence area into central Massachusetts.

In addition to the heavy, wet snow, strong wind gusts are expected. Gusts to 50mph are possible along the coasts of RI and south coastal Massachusetts, but gusts to 60mph are possible over the Cape and Islands. It’s possible even Block Island sees gusts to 60mph this evening. These winds will only increase the power outage potential.

In terms of impacts, there will be a high impact from the snow and wind which will both lead to power outages. The heavy snow will also create some poor visibility and difficult road conditions this evening. River flooding will likely not be a big issue with this storm as the heavy rain should stay east of the rivers. Heavy rain over southeastern Massachusetts, however, could cause some street and poor drainage flooding.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

