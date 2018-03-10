Brisk Saturday, Quiet Sunday, Potential Storm Mon. Night into Tuesday

It will be a cool brisk Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. However, winds will be fairly brisk out of the west-northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts between 25-30 mph. This will give us wind chills in the 20s during much of the morning, and then wind chills in the 30s for the afternoon. So bring the jacket if you are headed to the Providence St. Patrick;s Day Parade! Most of the day is dry, but there will be a slight chance of a shower or flurry.

Sunday look primarily dry and a little less breezy, so not a bad way to end the weekend with highs in the mid 40s.

Storm Next Week?

The last thing we want is yet another nor’easter, but it’s possible we get one late Monday into Tuesday. We are becoming a little more confident in the timing; it appears most of Monday will be dry with the best chance or rain/snow Monday night into Tuesday.

As of now, the data suggests a “grazing” with some gusty winds and potentially a few inches of snow. However, as is usually the case, there will likely be some flipping back and forth of the storm track. Therefore, a significant snowstorm with strong winds is still on the table, and a miss is still possible. Rain cannot be ruled out either.

We will have to look at more information before making our first snowfall prediction map (if that becomes necessary).

Why Is There Still So Much Uncertainty?

One of the reasons for the uncertainty in the storm track is the upper level energy that will be driving the storm. Many miles up in the atmosphere, the ultimate storm track will depend on the interaction of 2 disturbances. The problem is, right now, these ingredients are not even close to our area….they are WAY up north!

By later Sunday, the ingredients for the storm will be a little close to where we might be able to start getting a little more specific with the forecast. Stay tuned! -Pete Mangione