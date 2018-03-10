Quiet Sunday. Another Nor’easter Tuesday?

After two very impactful storms to Southern New England, we need a stretch of quiet weather. We have that this weekend, but another impactful storm is showing up on our weather maps.

Also, remember, we set our clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as we move to Daylight Saving Time. Sunsets are one hour later on Sunday.

Sunday will be quiet with a dry northwesterly wind keeping us cool.

It’ll be a fairly seasonable day with temperatures in the morning in the upper 20s, rising into the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon.

We’ll see fading sunshine on Monday ahead of what is expected to be yet another nor’easter to impact us here in Southeast New England. While the details still need to be worked out, the computer models seem to be coming in better agreement as to what may happen on Tuesday. Keep in mind, computer models are tools meteorologists use to forecast the weather. We don’t take what they say verbatim, but use them to help us make a forecast. Here are three models we use, the Euro, GFS and RPM:

These models along with many other versions are indicating that a powerful storm will develop to our southeast. With this particular storm, it won’t matter too much how close the offshore low gets to us, because upper-level energy to our west will help fire up some snow in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts. But we will likely see some strong wind gusts from the storm, which could be fairly large.

While it is too early for details, snow and strong wind gusts seem likely. Will it be a heavy wet snow? Too early to tell for sure. Will we see power outages? Possibly. We really should start to have a better idea, possibly with snow predictions beginning Monday night. Be sure to stay tuned.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo