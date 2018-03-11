Tuesday: Major Winter Storm with Blizzard-Like Conditions

The third nor’easter in 11 days will impact our area beginning Monday night and Tuesday. A foot to a foot and a half of snow is possible with this storm and strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions. Travel could become nearly impossible Tuesday morning.

An area of low pressure currently over Tennessee will develop into a coastal low off the Carolina coastline through Monday, then turn north-northeastward toward New England.

This storm will rapidly intensify, undergoing the process called “bombogenesis”, as it heads our way. The storm itself will pass to our southeast, but the impacts will be felt in Southern New England in the form of major snowfall and strong winds.

The first flakes/rain drops begin around 10PM Monday. Any mix of precip should turn to all snow fairly quickly.

The snow will become widespread and heavy after midnight, especially after 2AM.

Snow will continue to fall heavily through the time of the morning commute; although we don’t expect many cars to be on the road. Snowfall rates of 1-3″ per hour are possible in our area Tuesday morning, making travel almost impossible. In addition, strong winds will create poor visibility on area roadways.

Winds could gust between 40 and 55mph in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts; although gusts to 65mph are possible on the Cape and Nantucket.

These winds will increase the power outage potential in the area. Prepare for power outages just in case! Our trees are already damaged, branches are dangling on wires and a little bit of wind and snow could cause more outages. Over Southeastern Massachusetts, the snow could be a stickier consistency, so it could stick to trees and power lines, weighting them down, which is why there is a slightly higher chance for outages there.

The snow continues through the morning, heavy at times. Typically in March during the day, snow won’t stick to the roads, but the intensity of the snow with this storm should overcome that.

During the late afternoon and evening, the snow should begin to wind down.

To recap the timing… the Monday evening commute looks fine. The snow doesn’t begin until late evening, become heavy and staying heavy through Tuesday morning.

Snowfall amounts could potentially be large. Nearly all computer models we use indicate the potential for a foot or more of snow, across the entire region. For now, it looks to us that Southern Rhode Island may get between 6-12″, but that could easily be changed.

New data comes in tonight between 10 and 11PM. Look for a late night blog post to reflect this new information.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo