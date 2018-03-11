Winter Storm Watch for Entire Area

Another nor’easter is looking likely for Monday into Tuesday. This storm likely won’t be bringing heavy, wet snow, but, instead, larger amounts of snow for many than the last storm did. Strong winds are also possible, and blizzard conditions are possible for eastern Massachusetts. Power outages are possible.

The storm will arrive Monday evening with light snow initially, but the steadier and heavier snow will arrive Tuesday morning, tapering off Tuesday afternoon. It is possible that we see 6-12″ (or more) of snow with this storm. The Pinpoint Weather Team is currently looking over the latest information, and will have an update tonight at 6:30 on Eyewitness News.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our entire area. This means that there is the potential of seeing 6 inches or more of snow Monday night into Tuesday. Travel could become difficult Tuesday morning, and only improving slightly Tuesday evening.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates this evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo