Winter Storm Watch Monday Night into Tuesday

Here we go again? The active weather pattern continues with yet another nor’easter on the way. We are becoming more confident that this storm will at least have some impacts on our region, but the question is how much.

I think we see at least some snow and strong winds, and there is also a chance this turns into a major nor’easter with strong winds and heavy snowfall accumulations.

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for our area (including Providence) with the exception of the south coast starting late Monday night into Tuesday. This means that there is a POTENTIAL for a plowable snow (up to 6″ or even higher). Inland areas look like they will have the best chance of getting significant snow; the coast may end up a little too mild for the snow to be able to stick. It’s also possible some rain mixes in along the south coast.

Another complicating part of the forecast is the high March sun angle; this time of year it’s hard to get snow to stick during the day. That being said, it can stick during the daytime if the snow is REALLY coming down hard. Data suggest that we would see some snow before sunrise Tuesday, and some snow during the day Tuesday. In fact, it looks like the Tuesday morning commute would be the most likely commute to be impacted by the snow.

However, this storm may take it’s time moving out, so snow may continue, heavy at times, during the day on Tuesday and maybe even into Tuesday evening.

Since it appears the snow lingers into Tuesday, the question will be, is it snowing hard enough to stick during the daytime? That is one just many question we will be addressing over the next few days. Stay tuned! -Pete Mangione