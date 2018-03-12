Update: Major Storm Could Bring Blizzard Conditions

Everything looks to be on target for our latest storm. Getting storm-tired yet? This one has the potential to cause major travel issues on Tuesday, but the storm itself will start to impact us late Monday evening. The worst of the storm will be Tuesday morning….say 2AM – 12PM Tuesday. During this time, snowfall rates could be on the order of 1-3″ per hour. With strong wind gusts, blizzard-like conditions are possible…visibility could drop to near zero.

The best chance of seeing blizzard conditions would be over southeastern Massachusetts. However, that doesn’t mean visibility at times will be near zero in Rhode Island, it likely will. The best chance for official blizzard criteria to be met is over SE MA.

We’ve tweaked the forecast map just a little, but it is still basically the same. A widespread area of 12-18″ of snow is expected from Providence to Fall River to New Bedford and up to Boston. That doesn’t mean Providence will see 18″. It means somewhere between 12 and 18″. The reasoning for this slight tweak is that new information has the storm a little farther south and east of us, bringing potential bands of snow over mainly Southeast Massachusetts. However, the Providence area may see some of this banding, leading to quick accumulations of snow.

Pete’s in with the latest at 4:30AM.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo