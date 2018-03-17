Cold St. Patrick’s Night Ahead

Brrrr….headed out for some St. Patrick’s fun? Bring a coat….and be smart…bring a designated driver.

A cold front was moving through Southern New England Saturday evening. Behind the front, unseasonably cold temperatures were waiting to drop into Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Temperatures through the night will fall quickly…through the 30s and 20s this evening with overnight lows in the teens. It’s been awhile since we had temperatures that cold. February 9th was the last time Providence had a low in the teens.

There will be a bit of wind around, too, so wind chills will be dipping into the single digits around midnight.

Even around dawn, the feel-like temps will be bone-chilling.

We won’t see a big warm up on Sunday…highs will only be in the mid 30s. The average high for March 18th is 48°. We’ll likely stay below average through the week ahead.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo