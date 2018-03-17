Dry, Chilly Sunday; Watching a Mid-Week Storm

There will be quite a chill in the air on Sunday….all day. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits and teens.

The temperatures won’t recover much through the day either. Highs will be only in the mid 30s…a good 10-15° below average for the date. The average high for March 18th is 48° in Providence.

Fortunately, we’ll remain storm-free on Sunday as there will be lots of sunshine throughout New England.

Monday, St. Joseph’s Day will be chilly too. You’ll need a warm coat, hat and gloves if you’re waiting in a line outside of a bakery for your zeppole. The day will start out around 20° and temps will rise into the upper 30s to around 40° in the afternoon.

We’ve been bombarded by nor’easters as of late and the question everyone is asking is about the mid-week storm. You’ll be happy to know that at the moment, the storm may (mostly) miss us. The way the storm develops and the overall structure of the storm does not look favorable at this time for it to be a high impact storm to Southern New England. With that said, we’re still a few days away and things could change. For now, the low center looks like it will move from Virginia/North Carolina and head more east than northeast. While the ‘brunt’ of the storm stays offshore in this scenario, we could get clipped with the northern edge of the precipitation shield. We could be looking at rain and snow with this storm.

The timing looks like it would be late Tuesday for the rain and snow, continuing through Tuesday night, but mostly gone by Wednesday.

Again, it’s still early. Be sure to check back to further forecasts as things can change daily.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo