Snow Next Week? A Lot of Moving Parts

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It will be a chilly, breezy day so grab your green jacket if you are out and about in Providence or headed to the parade in Newport:

Because of those wind gusts around 30 mph, it will FEEL like it’s in the 20s and low 30s for a good part of the day. There will also be a chance of a few scattered snow showers.

NEXT WEEK

There is a chance of snow next week, but the pattern is complex. On Tuesday, a center of low pressure will be approaching, but how close it gets will determine if we get nothing, a little snow, or significant snow. The European model (which tends to be the more reliable computer model), has a miss as of early Saturday:

The GFS (American) model has a grazing of snow:

While these above scenarios are both encouraging for keeping a snowstorm away, this is just one run of computer models. Later runs of the computer models may bring the storm closer to us, so it’s too early to celebrate if you are someone who sick and tired of all of the snow. IF a snowstorm ends up coming together, the timing would likely be later Tuesday into potentially early Wednesday morning.

There is also another center of low pressure that will likely develop offshore but potentially come closer on Thursday. Once again, the European model (as of early Saturday) has that as a miss:

The GFS (American) model has it close with some snow for parts of southern New England. So it’s basically the same situation on Thursday….anything is possible from a miss, to a little snow. to a more significant storm. Stay tuned and we will keep you updated on the details. -Pete Mangione