Dry St. Joseph’s Day; Watching Coastal Storm

Our weather will remain quiet through Monday, and actually most of Tuesday, but we could be looking at some changes after that.

First, Monday…St. Joseph’s Day! We’ll have another cold morning, so the kids at the bus stops will need to dress warm. Even in the afternoon, we’re looking at some unseasonably chilly temperatures. The average high for March 19th is 48°.

Sunny skies will prevail through the day and we’ll stay dry through Monday night.

Tuesday will start out with sunshine, but clouds will thicken, especially late in the day.

The big question is what does the coastal storm do? Right now, Tuesday looks like it will stay dry during the day. The storm may bring some snow to the higher terrain of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, but most of the precipitation stays to our south on Tuesday. There is the possibility we see some light snow at night.

Beyond that, we have the chance for light snow on Wednesday as the storm system slides to our east. The best chance of accumulating snow is east of Providence. At this point, large accumulations are not expected, but we will continue to monitor the storm closely.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo