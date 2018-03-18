Tracking Mid-Week Snow Potential is Still Making for Messy Forecasting

When tracking snow, it’s hard enough when you are forecasting ONE main atmospheric feature. In this case, there are 2 features we are tracking. Our main update this morning is that the best chance to get some snow would be late Wednesday into Thursday. I will get more into that after a quick update on Sunday!

Sunday is chilly….we actually started with some single digit wind chills earlier this morning! It won’t be quite as windy as Saturday, but some gusts of 20-25 mph are still possible, especially in the afternoon:

So let’s take you high up into the atmosphere and show you the upper level pattern. Without getting into too many of the technicalities, the “dips” in the pattern often bring in storms. So here is our situation on Monday night:

Notice that dip east of St Louis? That is basically representing the Tuesday storm. There is also disturbance driving in from the north (top circle). In fact, it looks like this disturbance to the north may help “block” that dip from our area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a 2nd dip moves just offshore, but this looks a little stronger and there is not as much activity around to “block” it.

This is one of the reasons why we have to watch the Wednesday PM into Thursday period carefully.

Based on the above information and other forecast models, Tuesday looks dry for now.

It’s still possible that this shifts a little further north on Tuesday; we will keep you updated.

On Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, some light rain/snow is possible. At this point this does not look major as we would only be getting fringe effects of the storm. However, there is still room to shift a little close which would translate into a more significant storm.

Stay tuned and we will keep you updated! -Pete Mangione