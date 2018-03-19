Nor’easter #4 to Bring a Plowable Snow

Yup, another storm will impact Southern New England, and we are becoming increasingly more confident that we will see a plowable snow in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. At this time, a major snow storm is not expected, but enough snow will fall to create hazardous driving conditions and possibly power outages.

Snow and rain is expected to begin Wednesday morning and become more widespread through the afternoon.

Snow could fall heavily at times late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The evening commute on Wednesday could be impacted by this snow as visibility could be reduced as snow could fall heavily at times. Through Wednesday night, the snow will fall, and it’s during this time that much of the accumulations on area roads is possible.

The snow will continue through Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, likely winding down before the Thursday morning commute.

This snow could be a heavy, wet snow….that combined with gusty northeast winds may result in downed tree branches, so power outages are possible.

As far as accumulations, we are looking at a widespread 3-6″ of snow for now, but be sure to check back for further forecasts over the next 2 days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our entire area, except for Block Island. This means there’s the potential for significant snow which could impact travel.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo