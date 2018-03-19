Risk of Accumulating Snow Increasing for Wednesday Afternoon/Night

The risk of accumulating snow from nor’easter #4 is increasing. Overnight data has shifted westward with the storm, bringing the center of low pressure closer to the coastline and leading to higher impact weather in southern New England. In fact, it’s looking likely that much of Rhode Island and southeastern MA sees a “plowable” snowfall—3″ or more. That said, this storm doesn’t look AS STRONG as the last one that shut down southern New England all day last Tuesday.

THE STORM TIMING/TRACK:

An area of low pressure will move across the middle of the nation today and redevelop into an off-shore storm. By Wednesday the storm will strengthen as it lifts northeast passing southeast of Nantucket Wednesday night.

Latest data brings the bulk of the storm through southern New England Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

As far as travel impact, the Wednesday morning commute looks okay, but there could be significant impacts to the Wednesday afternoon/evening commute. Lingering impacts as the storm moves away would certainly be possible on Thursday morning.

STORM IMPACTS:



Travel impacts are anticipated with reduced visibility and slick roads. An initial mix of rain and snow may melt as it hits the pavement, keeping roads wet, but as we flip to all snow in most spots and the intensity of the snow increases, roads would have the potential to become slushy and snow covered. This will be especially true as we approach sunset and beyond.

Wind gusts from the north-northeast could gusts to 50mph, especially at the coast. That could bring another round of isolated wind damage and power outages. The eastern Massachusetts shore, Boston Harbor to Cape Cod will also need to monitor potential coastal flooding.

Here’s a look at the forecast tides in Scituate Harbor, MA…. with the potential for minor flooding during Wednesday night’s high tide cycle.

HOW MUCH:

The big question on everyone’s mind: how much snow will we see.

Here’s what will impact the amounts:

Storm Track Storm Intensity Late March sun angle= tougher time getting daytime accumulations How much rain/melting initially Colder pavement temperature due to recent below freezing temperatures

As of writing this blog, we are still more than 48hours out from the first flakes of snow falling. This accumulation certainly isn’t set in stone and please check back in for updates. The snow will likely have a wetter consistency, with the bulk of accumulations happening between 4pm and 4am.

The European ensembles overnight show a high likelihood (80%+) of 3″ or more of snow, with a decent shot of 6″ or more of snow.

This wouldn’t account for melting, or a wetter snow consistency, but it does show that this has the opportunity to bring moderate snowfall to southern New England and potentially higher amounts than currently forecast. That said, the likelihood of a foot or more of snow is low.

We’ll continue to get data in throughout the day, so please check back in for updates.