New Watches/Warnings Issued Ahead of Wednesday Nor’easter

Our fourth nor’easter (#four’easter) this March is on track to bring a messy day of weather Wednesday with heavy, wet accumulating snow/sleet and strong northeast wind gusts. Ahead of the storm, new warnings and watches have been issued:

NEW THIS MORNING:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for interior RI and southeastern MA. Thee areas shaded in pink will have higher snowfall totals than closer to the coast where rain/sleet will mix in with the wet snow during the day Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Watch continues along the coast.

A High Wind Watch has also been issued ahead of Wednesday’s storm, due to the potential for gusts 50-60mph along the coast. These winds could lead to scattered damage to trees and lines and potential power outages.

Winds will start to strengthen mid to late morning on Wednesday, with the strongest winds from late afternoon through late Wednesday night.

A storm responsible for a tornado outbreak in the southeastern US overnight will move off-shore today and develop into our nor’easter as it passes south and east through Wednesday night.

On that path, snow, sleet and rain will overspread southern New England tomorrow morning, turning heavy in the afternoon and evening.

It’s tough to get snow to stick and accumulate during the daylight hours this time of year, so expect the bulk of the accumulations to occur from late afternoon through early Wednesday night, especially on non-paved surfaces. In fact, areas near the coast, especially Cape Cod and the islands may see the snow mixing with sleet and rain well into the afternoon and evening.

The storm will be pulling away by early Thursday morning bringing an end to the snow.

HOW MUCH SNOW:

It’s going to be a wet snow, with the highest accumulations well inland. Lower amounts are expected near the coast and Cape where more sleet and rain will mix in. As of this morning, it looks like the swatch of heaviest snow will set up along and northwest of I-95, from Boston to Providence to NYC. Areas south of Providence will see more mixing and lower amounts. Subtle changes in the storm track and temperatures could lead to more or less snow, so don’t be surprised if these numbers need to be adjusted again today.

IMPACTS:

Highest impacts to travel will be from the typical school dismissal time (3pm) through Wednesday night. Any lighter snow showers Thursday morning will come to an end, but travel will likely still be difficult.

In addition to travel impacts, we have the potential for scattered wind damage and another round of isolated to scattered power outages. Keep in mind, that the three winter storms prior to this nor’easter have left a lot of trees damaged, and another round of heavy snow and strong winds could bring down vulnerable trees/branches.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes that need to be made through the day today.