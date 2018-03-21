March Nor’easter #4: An In-Depth Explainer

Forecasting snow storms is tough, making decisions based on snow storm forecasts can be even tougher. While we always like to see people lean on the side of caution when making decisions, we were never expecting much of an impact from this storm during the day Wednesday. Most of the impacts to the roads were expected during the late afternoon and evening. The morning commute was expected to be fine. Mid-day was expected to be okay with just wet roads. It was late in the afternoon we were expecting the conditions to start to deteriorate.

We were a little surprised when we started to see school cancellations come into the Pinpoint Closing Network. Providence public schools were the first to close on Tuesday. Many other Rhode Island school districts followed during the evening. Governor Gina Raimondo closed state offices for the day. Many Massachusetts school districts, however, planned an early dismissal for Wednesday.

We were surprised by the cancellations and closures because we weren’t expecting much, if any, accumulation on the roads until the evening.

Above is Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca discussing the timing of the storm in his Tuesday forecast.

The video above was from Tony’s first appearance in the newscast. He said, “So here’s the timing on this, the light snow will be arriving between 6 and 8 o’clock in the morning. The morning commute looks okay…wet roads, but not snow-covered. During the afternoon, the snow becomes a little steadier and heavier, but again, it may not stick to the roads until very late afternoon. And in fact, by 2 o’clock in the afternoon, again, the roads are just wet, not snow-covered. But once we get toward the early evening hours, the snow becomes heavier, the temperatures become colder, things start to stick, and that’s when we see the bulk of our accumulations…tomorrow evening and into tomorrow night.”

Not that we were expecting accumulations Wednesday morning, but we certainly didn’t get a lot of snow at all. Where the snow did fall, the roads were a little wet. Dry air ate away at the leading edge of the snow, preventing it from getting much farther than the Providence area through the morning. The dry air in place was a factor in determining how Wednesday would play out. However, snowfall rates, above freezing temperatures and a high March sun angle all played into the forecast, as Michelle Muscatello pointed out early Wednesday morning on Twitter. Also take note of how the snow piles up through the day. While the 1/2 inch didn’t pan out, her forecast clearly shows the bulk of the accumulation taking place this evening.

Snow will have a tough time sticking before the end of the day. Why? 1) Above Freezing Temperatures 2) Late March=stronger sun 3) lighter snowfall rates https://t.co/ARPVnZ6ubR pic.twitter.com/cGHDhN6Trz — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) March 21, 2018

Some of the confusion regarding school cancellations may have come from the National Weather Service. They issued a Winter Storm Warning for our entire area beginning at 8AM Wednesday. Here’s Tony explaining this Tuesday night.

“Winter Storm Warning for the areas in purple. Even though it goes into effect at 8 o’clock in the morning, again, I don’t see too much of a problem early tomorrow morning,” said Tony.

The above statements came within the first few minutes of our 10PM Newscast on Fox Providence.

Tony opened his longer weather segment saying, “Well, as late as 2 and even 3 o’clock in the afternoon, I really don’t see much of a problem with the roads other than being wet, so it’ll take until later in the afternoon as temperatures get colder for the snow to stick to the pavement and the asphalt.”

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Gina Raimondo referenced forecasts of up to a foot of snow. While the National Weather Service was expecting the possibility of a foot of snow Monday and Tuesday, the NWS lowered those numbers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Early Tuesday we expected as much as 5-10″ of snow north and west of Providence into Connecticut. This was our forecast at noon on Tuesday as well. As new information arrived Tuesday afternoon, Tony fine-tuned the forecast to a widespread 4 to 8″ in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts by Thursday morning.

Even the title at the top of Tony’s snow accumulation map said, “Late Wed Night – Thursday”.

Tony said, “This is not what’s on the ground in the morning. This is not what’s on the ground in the afternoon. It’s really not until tomorrow night that these numbers will be realized, and towards daybreak. So what we’re trying to convey here is as little as 4 and as much as 8.

Our forecast stands for tonight. The bulk of the accumulations will occur this evening and overnight. We are leaning on the lower end of the 4-8” for most areas. Depending upon how much snow falls and when it ends, schools may be faced with another cancellation on Thursday, or at the minimum some delays to the start of school.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo