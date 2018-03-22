What Happened to the Snow? What About the Rest of The Day?

Obviously, the storm did not have nearly that amount of snow that we expected. The storm ended up staying a little farther south and east than we anticipated, and that had huge impacts the the snowfall accumulations.

Because the storm stayed a little further south and east than thought, we missed out on two key ingredients necessary for big snow….lift in the atmosphere and moisture. Dry air ate away at of lot of the precipitation as it tried to move in. In addition, when some moisture did make it in, it did not snow hard enough for it to overcome the milder surfaces. In fact, the precipitation was so light at points it fell as rain instead of snow. We were counting on it coming down hard enough to overcome the borderline temperatures and flip the rain into snow, but that never really happened. In the month of March, you really need extended periods of very heavy snowfall for anything to stick. There are certainly some lessons learned from this storm; hopefully they will help when the next one comes along.

While our area did not get much snow, parts of Long Island received over 1 foot of snow! That’s only about 60 miles away from parts of Rhode Island. While that might seem like a long way, in the world of weather forecasting, it’s very small. You can see there was a fine line between the haves and the have-nots.

REST OF DAY

Here are some snowfall reports that came in earlier:

A coating to 1″ is possible, and a few spots could get to around 2 inches. Therefore, some slick roads are possible, but winter warnings and advisories have been dropped.

Periods of rain and snow are possible into the early afternoon. before winding down mid afternoon into this evening. While wind advisories have been dropped, but it will still be a brisk day with winds our of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gust of 30-40 mph. We will have more updates throughout the day. -Pete Mangione