Periods of Light Snow Overnight into Sunday, Some Slick Spots Possible

Not too much has changed since TJ’s last blog post. We are still looking at a chilly and breezy Sunday with periods of light snow. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, here is how much snow we are forecasting:

I think the majority of our area will get about a coating, with some areas in Bristol County Massachusetts out to the east coast of Massachusetts potentially getting around 1 to 2 inches. But it’s also possible that the area in that blue zone end up with a coating to nothing. There will likely be a few light to moderate bands of snow that set up, but it’s tough to say exactly where they will be. The eastern shore of Massachusetts including the Boston area has a higher chance of getting a couple of inches. Overnight into dawn Sunday, some slick roads are possible, especially in areas where the steadier bands of snow set up.

Some additional snow showers are possible Sunday late morning into the afternoon, although it’s going to be hard to get much additional accumulation.

Highs will be in the upper 30s, but stiff breezes from the northeast will make it feel like it’s in the upper 20s to low 30s for a good part of the day.

We actually could hit the 60s by the middle to the end of the week! -Pete Mangione