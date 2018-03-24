Some Snow/Rain Showers Saturday into Sunday

It’s the first weekend of spring, and it won’t feel or look like it. It’ll be chilly, and we’re expecting some snow….although a big storm is not anticipated.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day (with some sun) today. Rain showers could develop this afternoon as clouds build up into a cold pool of air above our heads..

Rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers through the late afternoon and evening as the air cools.

Through the night, a piece of energy will be diving down out of Canada. You can see that energy as a swirl in the water vapor imagery. That’ll dive down across the Northeast U.S. tonight into Sunday morning.

This energy will help to create some additional snow showers overnight into Sunday morning, and it will reinforce cold air into our region.

While we’re not expecting any problems on the roads at this time, we will be watching for that potential. Any accumulations should mainly be on grassy surfaces and car tops.

Snow showers may linger through the morning into the early afternoon on Sunday. It’ll be colder with highs only in the upper 30s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo