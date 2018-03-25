Gradually Warming Things Up This Week

Monday morning will be off to a cold start. Providence will likely dip into the upper 20s, but areas outside of Providence like West Greenwich or Burrillville could sneak in the low 20s and some upper teens can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will make a decent recovery on Monday afternoon; by the afternoon highs should reach the mid 40s.

Unlike Sunday, we will get sun for most of Monday and the breeze (while present) won’t be quite as strong. There will likely be quite a difference in the winds from east to west; while Cape Cod could still get gusts over 30 mph, inland areas of Rhode Island may have breezes of 5-15 mph for most of the day. Providence sits somewhere in between.

Mid to Late Week Warm-Up

The cold center of high pressure to the north that has been pumping in cooler air will give way to high pressure developing to our south later this week.

This will start to establish a milder flow from the southwest bringing highs potentially into the upper 40s or low 50s.

As of now, our best chance to crack the 60s looks to be on Thursday. We have actually not hit the 60s since March 1st, that was the day before nor’easter #1!

But this will depend on 3 factors that should be familiar to us in early spring……clouds, showers, and wind direction. A front may be in our vicinity on Thursday; this will bring in a chance of showers, and if these showers or clouds linger, getting to the 60s might not happen.

However, if we get full sunshine, we may end up in the mid 60s or even higher. Winds are a bit up in the air right now, but if they develop from the south, coastal areas would not be able to make the 60s, sun or no sun. Stay tuned! –Pete Mangione