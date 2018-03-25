Unsettled/Chilly Today, Brighter Weather Ahead

We’ve had numerous snow and rain showers move through the region this morning. At times, visibility was reduced a bit, but roads stayed just wet.

Above is the view from about 400 feet above Providence around 8AM Sunday morning.

The chance for snow and rain showers will continue through the morning and into at least the early afternoon. It’ll be raw and chilly today with highs only in the upper 30s. Gusty northeast winds will make it feel more like its in the 20s, at times.

This unsettled weather will end today….brighter skies are ahead for Monday. Temperatures will only reach the low 40s Monday afternoon, however.

What could have been nor’easter #5 will stay out over the ocean Monday through Tuesday.

Another weather system will arrive on Wednesday. A warm front moving across the Great Lakes states on Tuesday will bring extra clouds for Wednesday. Some milder temperatures will arrive, too!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo