Rain washing away overnight snow
Your Monday morning commute could be slick, as rain moves into the area.
Thanksgiving travel expected to be heaviest since 2007
Almost 49 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more, the most since 2007, because of lower gas prices and an improving economy,…
T.F. Green makes efforts to ease stress for travelers
PVD Pups will be greeting travelers in the terminal, among other amenities.
Another section of Apponaug Circulator becoming two-way Tuesday
Veterans Memorial Drive and its extension will now become two-way as part of the renovations to the Apponaug Circulator.
Final lane shift to Providence Viaduct bridge goes smoothly
All southbound lanes of I-95 in downtown Providence are now on the newly built bridge, ending the split highway configuration.
Final southbound viaduct shift to be in place Thursday morning
Southbound drivers will no longer take the old viaduct bridge as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
After delay, part of Apponaug Circulator opens to 2-way traffic
Tuesday’s drenching rains forced RIDOT to push back the opening by a few hours.
AAA predicts 48.7 million will travel this Thanksgiving
PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – AAA is projecting that 48.7 Million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the Thanksgiving holiday. T…
Scene of I-95 tractor trailer crash cleared; traffic moving again
Images from an Eyewitness News viewer and RIDOT show it appears the truck may have jack-knifed.
DOT celebrates early reopening of Hussey Bridge
DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said the renovation project was completed eight months ahead of schedule.
Next lane shift on Providence Viaduct coming this weekend
An even newer, even more improved configuration — still with 3 southbound lanes — is coming to I-95 this weekend.
State readies for switch to all-electronic tolls on turnpike
The new system is scheduled to be activated at 10 p.m. on Friday.
Providence I-95 traffic pattern change put off until Sunday
The new configuration will move one of the three lanes of the highway to a new bridge.
RIDOT to once again re-route traffic onto Providence Viaduct bridge
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is hoping the second time is the charm for a lane split on a busy stretch of I-95 in Providenc…
RI gets 10-year transportation plan approved
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is celebrating the federal approval of its ten-year transportation plan — only the third stat…
Welcome Center on I-95 in Richmond to reopen Friday
Though it was closed in 2011 due to budget cuts, RIDOT has cleaned up and is reopening a rest stop in Richmond.
Improperly mounted E-ZPass to cost drivers more
RITBA says it’s making the change because of safety concerns and unnecessary traffic delays.
AAA predicting a record number of July 4th travelers
Close to 2.2 million of those travelers will be from the New England area.
Gas prices in Rhode Island drop to $2.22 per gallon
The price is also 43 cents lower than in-state prices this time last year.
Serious crash halts traffic in New Bedford
Pinpoint Traffic Reporter Melissa Sardelli reports that both I-195 East and West were shut down for a brief time due to a two-car crash near…
Several nights of road work on tap for Route 6
MassDOT says crews will be milling and repaving Route 6 in New Bedford and Fairhaven starting next Monday.
RIDOT: Wrong-way driving detection system effective in stopping crashes
Since its inception last year, the technology has prevented crashes where the systems are installed.
New RIDOT signs at project sites will track progress for taxpayers
State transportation officials say the new signs, with project details and stop-light symbols, are part of an effort to be more transparent.
Seat belts responsible for only minor injuries in Pawtucket crash
RI State Police troopers credit all of the passengers wearing their seat belts for the outcome.
RIDOT to rebuild bridges with faster method
So many of Rhode Island’s bridges need to be repaired — and fast — that the state Department of Transportation is employing an accelerated…