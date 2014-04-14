Flu Resource Guide

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses. While for some it can be mild, for others it can be downright dangerous – even deadly. Below is information and tips from the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about flu, its symptoms and the best ways to prevent it.

When is Flu Season?

While seasonal influenza (flu) viruses can be detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.

How does it spread?

People with flu can spread it to others up to about 6 feet away. Most experts think that flu viruses are spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Less often, a person might also get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose.

You may be able to pass on the flu to someone else before you know you are sick, as well as while you are sick. Although people with the flu are most contagious in the first 3-4 days after their illness begins, some otherwise healthy adults may be able to infect others beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

What are the Symptoms?

Influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

* It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

Who’s at Risk?

Some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick. This includes:

People 65 years and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease)

Pregnant women

Young children

Vaccination of high-risk persons is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Vaccination also is important for healthcare workers, and other people who live with or care for high-risk people to keep from spreading flu to them. Children younger than 6 months are at high risk of serious flu illness but are too young to be vaccinated. People who care for infants should be vaccinated instead.

Red Flags: What are the emergency warning signs of flu sickness?

In children

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish skin color

Not drinking enough fluids

Not waking up or not interacting

Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held

Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough

Fever with a rash

In addition to the signs above, get medical help right away for any infant who has any of these signs:

Being unable to eat

Has trouble breathing

Has no tears when crying

Significantly fewer wet diapers than normal

In adults

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

Sudden dizziness

Confusion

Severe or persistent vomiting

Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return with fever and worse cough

What’s the Difference Between Cold & Flu?

The symptoms of flu can include fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue (tiredness). Cold symptoms are usually milder than the symptoms of flu. People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose. Colds generally do not result in serious health problems.

Because colds and flu share many symptoms, it can be difficult (or even impossible) to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. Special tests that usually must be done within the first few days of illness can tell if a person has the flu.

How to Avoid Getting Sick

Getting vaccinated and taking simple steps in your everyday life can go a long way towards slowing the spread of the flu virus.

Flu Vaccine

CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. While there are many different flu viruses, a flu vaccine protects against the viruses that research suggests will be most common.

The CDC said the flu vaccine can:

Reduce flu illnesses

Doctors’ visits

Missed work and school due to flu

Prevent flu-related hospitalizations

Everyday Preventative Actions

There are steps you can take every day to stop the spread of germs. These include:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

Flu Activity Map

Other Resources