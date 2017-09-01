Harvey’s Impact: Rebuilding Together

WPRI 12 is teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and Arpin Van Lines for a TEXAS RELIEF DRIVE to collect specific donations to help the people of Texas rebuild after Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented destruction. Please come donate supplies to our drive and we will be delivering them to Texas. Let’s rebuild together.

Saturday, September 9, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

Swansea, South Attleboro, Rt. 2 West Warwick, Wareham

The requested items are new cleaning and building supplies, SPECIFICALLY the following :

Heavy duty shovels, rubber gloves, work gloves, trash bags, mops, brooms, buckets, wet/dry vacuums, paper towels, baking soda, cleaning rags, paint brushes, paint rollers, disinfectant wipes, sponges, spray bottles, building tools, drywall tools, tape, drywall tape, drywall screws, building staples, max. 5’ step ladders, etc. NOTE: PLEASE NO LUMBER OR DRYWALL.



All donations will be transported by Arpin Van Lines to Texas with local support from Rhody Transportation, Renewable Now Network & Ocean State Job Lot. Monetary donations will be made to The American Red Cross. Please continue to check this page for updates.