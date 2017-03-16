NCAA Tournament Central: Live Streaming, Schedule, Brackets

This page serves as a one-stop shop for NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament coverage and resources. Bookmark or check back often as this page will be updated throughout the college basketball season finale.

On TV:



To watch the games on television, many will air on WPRI 12 – the prime network broadcaster throughout NCAA Tournament. Games are also televised on TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Click here for full TV schedule »

Eyewitness Sports director Yianni Kourakis is in Sacramento covering the URI Rams in the tournament. Watch for his live reports on Eyewitness News and be sure to follow him on Twitter and Facebook for his updates.

Online:

From the opening rounds through the final buzzer in Phoenix, fans will be able to watch all of the action via NCAA March Madness Live.

NCAA March Madness Live will provide college fans with the ultimate digital destination for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship allowing direct access to all the tournament action across more platforms than ever before. For this year’s NCAA Tournament, the NCAA March Madness Live app – developed in partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports – will be available across 12 platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku® players and Roku TV™ models. Additionally, NCAA March Madness Live will offer fans a redesigned GameCenter experience, Google Cast and Airplay support, enhanced video on demand capabilities and an updated Bracket Challenge Game for further access to tournament content.

BRACKETS & RESOURCES:

Live Viewable Bracket: Men’s NCAA Division I | Printable Bracket: Men’s NCAA Division I

Real-time Scores »