COMING SOON: Starting September 3, 2017 New England Nation airs weekly, Sundays 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence



Also: Exclusive New England Nation web video right here and on our mobile app!

New England Nation is exclusive coverage and analysis of the New England Patriots 2017-18 season. Taking you inside the game with angles and insights you can get nowhere else.

NEW ENGLAND NATION: WATCH exclusive New England Nation shows and video here »

New England Nation is:

Keys to the Game: Each week, Andy Gresh breaks down the keys to a Patriots win with Yianni Kourakis and Mark Dondero. Which players, schemes, and strategies will be essential for the Patriots to win?

Inside the Locker Room: Ruthie Polinksy goes 1-on-1 with a member of the Patriots to talk about football and some off the field topics.

The Roundtable: Yianni Kourakis, Mark Dondero, Andy Gresh and Ruthie Polinksy discuss the Patriots matchup and all the big talking points surrounding the Super Bowl champs.

Game Breakdown: Andy Gresh joins Yianni Kourakis to break down a key play from the previous week. From start to finish, how did the play come to fruition?

Social Blitz: Yianni Kourakis, Mark Dondero and Andy Gresh respond to questions and comments submitted from our and fans viewers on Facebook and Twitter.

More Patriots Coverage by Eyewitness Sports