The 19th annual CVS Health Charity Golf Classic tees off on June 15-19 drawing some of the biggest names in golf to the greens of the Rhode Island Country Club. The Charity Classic event series kicks off with Crave RI, a two-day food and beverage festival in downtown Providence on June 15-16, followed by two days of exciting golf activities on June 18-19. Sunday, June 18th is Community Day with free admission to the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am and free parking. For a sneak peek, watch the CVS Health Charity Classic Preview Show.

Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $20 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.

WPRI 12 is a proud annual partner of the local PGA charitable event and we’ll bring you real-time live coverage of the action.

Tickets for Crave RI are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center box office (Crave RI only) or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Single day tickets for the 2017 CVS Health Charity Classic professional tournament (June 19) are now on sale at ticketmaster.com/CharityClassic for $10 each. Children 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult. For additional information on tickets, fans can call 866-CVS-9441 or visit cvshealthcharityclassic.com.

TOURNAMENT INFO:

Some of the nation’s top golfers will take part in a one-day tournament on June 19. Instead of pairings, this year’s event will feature teams of three made up of one PGA tour player, one LPGA tour player, and one PGA Tour champion.

The Charity Classic also includes the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am on Sunday, June 18, featuring representatives from the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, as well as a free Community Day and the Path to Better Health – an interactive health and wellness experience.

Set to participate in this year’s tournament are PGA Tour golfers Keegan Bradley, John Curran, Tony Finau, Bill Haas, Billy Horschel, and Smylie Kaufman; LPGA Tour golfers Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Cristie Kerr, Gerina Piller, Morgan Pressel, and Lexi Thompson; and PGA Tour champions Billy Andrade, Brad Faxon, Jay Haas, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomorie, and Mark O’Meara.

The teams will be announced as the event draws closer.

LAST YEAR:

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENT: Live Scoring | Facebook Live

The CVS Health Charity Classic is Rhode Island’s largest charitable sporting event and hosts some of the best PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals in the world. Since its inception in 1999, the CVS Health Charity Classic has driven more than $19 million to charities around the region, providing vital funding for a variety of critical programs serving children, families and people in transition throughout Southeastern New England. Complete coverage and info on WPRI.com will be aggregated on this page.

2015 CVS Health Charity Classic Coverage:

Jon Curran/Keegan Bradley win the 2015 CVS Health Charity Classic

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Jon Curran and Keegan Bradley have won the 2015 CVS Health Charity Classic. The 17th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic finished up Tuesday after another successful 3 days of charitable golf.

Curran and Bradley finished the day 31 in, 21 strokes under par shooting a total score of 121 for the tournament. Keegan Bradley and Jon Curran each took home $150,000 of the purse, with second place pairing Lexi Thompson and Harris English taking home $100,000 each. The total purse is worth $1,500,000. Keegan Bradley played for the City Year Providence charity and Jon Curran played for Tides Family Services.

Keegan Bradley used a hot putter while playing partner Jon Curran fed off the energy created by family and friends in attendance as the duo from New England cruised to their first CVS Health Charity Classic championship. Bradley and Curran outlasted Harris English and Lexi Thompson for the two stroke (-21) victory.

“I haven’t won any tournament in two and a half years” Bradley joked afterward “so I’ll take any win I can get.”

Read full story »

WATCH: The 2015 CVS Health Charity Classic Wrap Show

2014 CVS Caremark Charity Classic Coverage

The 2014 Classic featured 20 professionals from the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tours. The tournament, which was held Sunday June 22 – Tuesday June 24, 2014, has brought in millions of dollars to local charities. The Charity Classic has been bringing world-class golf to Rhode Island since 1999.

The tournament generates funds that are distributed to local nonprofit organizations that provide funding to a range of programs throughout Southern New England. The tournament raised nearly $1.3 million in 2013 for charities across the area, bringing the total funds raised since its inception to more than $17 million.

WPRI 12 is a proud media sponsor of this local annual PGA charitable event.

