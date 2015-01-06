Frigid temperatures can be deadly for pets

(WPRI) – Frigid temperatures can be deadly for cats and dogs. In Rhode Island, you can’t leave an animal out in the biting cold unless you’ve provided proper shelter. If caught, you could be fined.

Holmes says some breeds fare better in frostbite weather than others. Short-haired dogs are particularly vulnerable in sub zero temperatures. A forgotten fido can actually freeze to death. Although, Holmes says cats can usually adapt to the cold by finding a warm place to curl up.

“Even if the dog has a dog house, there are certain breeds that don’t adapt well in the frigid weather and should be taken in. Even a basement is better than outside,” says John Holmes of the Pawtucket Animal Control.

So, what’s your best bet for protecting your pets from the vicious, big chill?

“It’s simple common sense. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your animal”, says Holmes.

According to The ASPCA, the following guidelines will help you protect your companion animals when the mercury dips.